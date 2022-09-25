Footage shows Greece’s unlawful deployment of armored vehicles on Aegean islands

Turkish army drones have recorded the Greek deployment of armored vehicles on the Aegean islands with non-military status in violation of the international law.

Video footages showed that the landing ships carried military vehicles donated by the US to the islands of Midilli (Lesvos) and Sisam (Samos).

According to security sources, the Turkish Armed Forces drones performing flight mission over the Aegean Sea recorded two Greek landing ships en route to Midilli and Sisam.

It was revealed that the ships were carrying 23 tactical wheeled armored vehicles to Midilli and 18 to Sisam, the islands with non-military status. The armored vehicles were among those sent by the US to the Port of Alexandroupolis (Dedeagac) of Greece.

‘Unacceptable’

According to security sources, the Greek actions on Sept. 18 and Sept. 21 are a clear proof of its continued militarization of islands near Türkiye and violation of their non-military status.

They said Greece deploys weapons especially donated by the US to the islands with non-military status, replacing them with some vehicles on the islands.

Athens’ acts against international law and the spirit of alliance despite calls for dialogue and good neighborly ties are “unacceptable,” security sources said.

They also recalled Türkiye’s efforts to resolve the problems with dialogue and under international law, as well as Ankara’s calls for meeting to discuss the issues.

“That Greece does not even attend the meetings despite invitations and makes such provocations show who increases the tension, who is irreconcilable, aggressive and unlawful,” they said.