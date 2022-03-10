Meeting with Ukrainian counterpart showed there is nothing to replace negotiation process: Russian FM Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says meeting with Ukrainian counterpart showed there is nothing to replace negotiation process.

We cannot stop war, will not be able to do so unless 'aggressor country' wants this – meaning Russia – says Ukrainian foreign minister.

'Foreign colleagues including the EU act dangerously delivering deadly weapons to Ukraine,' says Sergey Lavrov.

Russian foreign minister says Moscow gave UN evidence that bombed maternity hospital in Mariupol was taken by far-right Azov battalion.

Russian foreign minister says those who send weapons to Ukraine, encourage mercenaries, will be responsible for their actions.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Western media twisted facts about bombed maternity house in Mariupol, as there were no patients there.

Basic message from Russia's Lavrov was that Moscow will continue aggression until Ukraine gives in to its demands, says Ukrainian foreign minister.

Lavrov claims Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested meeting to 'show off,' not to address problems.



Lavrov says Putin is not refusing to hold meeting with Zelenskyy but some preparatory work needs to be done.



Russian foreign minister: 'Putin never avoids contacts. We just don't want these contacts to happen (just) for words.



We discussed this with Ukraine's foreign minister Russian foreign minister claims US set up dozens of labs in Ukraine aiming to create 'ethnically engineered biological weapons'.



Russia would not have started military operation in Ukraine if the West had not rejected our proposal on security guarantees: Foreign Minister Lavrov.

Everything Russian was and is being attacked in Ukraine: Foreign Minister Lavrov.



Russian foreign minister says West attacked Yugoslavia because it does not want big states in Balkans, same may be true regarding Russia.

Ukraine made unreasonable demands on purpose so it could accuse Russia of derailing peace talks, claims Russia's Lavrov.

Moscow never used oil, gas as weapons, energy crisis created by talk of embargo on use of Russian hydrocarbons, says Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Russia's Lavrov says he does not, and does not want to, believe in possibility of a nuclear war.



Russia's Lavrov: 'We will cope with sanctions in such a way that we will never depend on Westerners. We will take such measures so we will never face similar situation again'.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says countries that deliver arms to Ukraine create threat to themselves because those arms lack controls on their use.