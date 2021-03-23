Mexico to open new honorary consulate in Turkey

Mexico will open its third honorary consulate in Turkey next month, the Latin American country announced.

Ambassador of Mexico to Turkey Jose Luis Martinez y Hernandez will inaugurate the Honorary Consulate of Mexico in the northwestern Kocaeli province on April 12, according to a statement by the Embassy of Mexico.

Ayse Nazli Dereli Oba, chairperson of the Turkey-Mexico Business Council under Turkey’s Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), will be provided with “the exequatur that accredits her as Honorary Consul of Mexico,” the March 19 statement said.

Martinez will be accompanied by Consul of Mexico in Istanbul Isabel Arvide Limon, as well as Eduardo Villa Molina, head of the consular section, and Mario Chaparro Altamirano, commercial and cultural attache.

The process for the establishment of the honorary consulate started in 2016.

“Due to the will of former Ambassadors of Mexico Martha Barcena, Bernardo Cordova, and current Ambassador Martinez y Hernandez, the process finally concluded last year, and the Government of the Republic of Turkey issued the definitive authorization for the establishment of the Consulate.”

The statement highlighted DEIK official Oba’s strong ties to Mexico. “Even before her appointment as Honorary Consul, she promoted several trade missions of Turkish businesspeople seeking to invest in Mexico.”

Dereli’s father is Varol Ziya Dereli, honorary consul of Mexico in Istanbul between 1990-2015 and a recipient of the Order of the Aztec Eagle, the highest decoration that the Mexican government bestows on foreign citizens.

“During her father’s tenure, Consul Dereli developed fruitful commercial relations with Mexican business people,” the statement noted.

She will promote the “dynamic relationship between Mexico and Turkey,” it said.

“Her efforts will focus on boosting the commercial exchange, economic development, and the promotion of tourism and culture” between the two countries. She will also assist Mexicans in Kocaeli going through emergencies, the statement added.

The honorary consulate in Kocaeli will be Mexico’s third one in Turkey following honorary consulates in the western province of Izmir, headed by Kemal Colakoglu, and in the southern Antalya province, headed by Doruk Kaya.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the trade volume between the two countries reached $1.3 billion in 2019.

AA