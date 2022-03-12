Movements should start with justice: Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Friday that a movement should be started with the allocation of justice and every part of a country’s society should want it.

He spoke at the "Justice, reforms and stronger institutions” panel as part of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), which Anadolu Agency is the global communication partner.

Di Maio said foreign interventions can result in disaster, citing it as a mistake in the civil war in Libya in 2011.

Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush said justice is a universal concept.

Mangoush said one of the problems for a country is parties coming from outside, adding it is best to listen to the needs of the people and when those needs are listened to, that country can find its way.

Former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero said his country saw Turkiye's good intentions to mediate the Russian and Ukrainian conflict at a meeting Thursday.

The war in Ukraine should end as soon as possible, Zapatero wished, expressing his worries about the war.

Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto highlighted that there must be justice for sustainable peace.