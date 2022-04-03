Top Turkish, Pakistani diplomats discuss latest developments in Pakistan

The Turkish and Pakistani foreign ministers discussed the latest developments in Pakistan, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

Mevlut Cavusoglu and Shah Mahmood Qureshi talked over the phone ahead of a scheduled voting on a no-confidence motion against Pakistan’s prime minister.

The deputy speaker of Pakistan’s parliament on Sunday, however, "rejected" the motion, terming it "unconstitutional."

Following the deputy speaker’s ruling, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he has sent an advice to the president to dissolve the country’s parliament and to call fresh elections.

The combined opposition, led by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), had submitted the no-confidence motion against Khan on March 8, contending that the prime minister has lost the trust of the majority of lawmakers.