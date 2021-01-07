Turkey, Albania discuss defense cooperation

Senior Turkish and Albanian state officials on Thursday discussed opportunities for cooperation in the defense industry.

On an official tour to Ankara, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama visited the Turkish Presidency for Defense Industries (SSB) along with Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay.

After their meeting, Oktay said the visit was intended to gather information about defense projects Albania is interested in.

He added that the Albanian premier will also visit Turkish defense giant Aselsan.

Rama, for his part, thanked Turkish officials for their hospitality and informative presentations at the SSB.

