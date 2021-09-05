Turkey condemns Daesh/ISIS terror attacks in Iraq

Turkey on Sunday strongly condemned "heinous" terror attacks by the Daesh/ISIS terror group in Iraq which left at least 15 Iraqi troops dead.

In a statement condemning Sunday’s deadly attacks in the Rashid district of Kirkuk and the Makhmur district of Mosul provinces in northern Iraq, the Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with Iraq in countering terrorism and reaffirmed Turkey’s readiness to extend support in this regard.

“We wish Allah’s mercy upon Iraqi security forces who lost their lives in these heinous attacks, speedy recovery to the wounded, and extend our condolences to the brotherly people of Iraq as well as its government,” the ministry added.

AA