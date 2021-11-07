Turkey condoles with Sierra Leone for deadly blast

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry condoled Saturday with Sierra Leone where a fuel tanker explosion left 100 people dead.

The ministry said the Ankara administration regretted learning that people were killed in the explosion.

“We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives as well as the government of Sierra Leone, wishing a swift recovery to the injured,” it said.

The explosion left scores of others in critical condition, according to a health official, who noted that the death toll was likely to rise for many who were severely burned.