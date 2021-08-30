Turkish foreign minister set to pay official visit to Serbia

The Turkish foreign minister is set to pay an official visit to Serbia on Tuesday, according to a Foreign Ministry statement on Monday.

Mevlut Cavusoglu "will pay an official visit to Serbia on 31 August-1 September 2021 upon the invitation of" his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic, said the statement.

"All aspects of our bilateral relations, steps for further enhancing the cooperation between Turkey and Serbia and current developments in the region as well as international issues will be addressed during the visit," it noted.

During the visit, Cavusoglu is "planned to be received by the President, the Speaker of the Parliament and the Prime Minister."

"On the occasion of the visit, inauguration ceremony of the Turkish Consulate General in Novi Pazar will also be held," the statement added.

