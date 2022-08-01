Turkish foreign minister stresses importance of peace, stability in Balkans

Türkiye’s foreign minister held separate phone calls Sunday with his Kosovar and Serbian counterparts as tensions between Serbia and Kosovo continued to rise.

Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that “common sense must prevail” in the region, according to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Underlining the importance that Türkiye attaches to peace and stability in the Balkans, Cavusoglu said Ankara is ready to do its part to reduce tensions.

Tension between Serbia and Kosovo rose on Sunday ahead of a new Kosovar law set to come into effect Monday making it mandatory for everyone, including Serbs living in Kosovo, to have a Kosovo ID card and plate.

According to local media, air raid sirens were heard along near the Kosovo/Serbian border as Kosovo is set to restrict border crossings.

Albin Kurti, Kosovo’s prime minister, blamed the president of Serbia for increased tension and possible border conflicts between Serbia’s Army and the Kosovar police, decrying planned “fear” and threats in neighboring Serbia.

Serbia’s Defense Ministry issued a statement alleging that the Kosovar government is spreading disinformation, including through fake social media accounts.

It added that the Serbian Army had not “in any way entered the territory of Kosovo.”