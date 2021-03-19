Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers meet in Istanbul

Turkey’s foreign minister met his Iranian counterpart in Istanbul on Friday, according to diplomatic sources.

The meeting between Mevlut Cavusoglu and Javad Zarif at Dolmabahce Office was also attended by Hakan Fidan, the head of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization, sources said.

The two top diplomats addressed bilateral relations, as well as issues related to Syria, Afghanistan and counter-terrorism, sources added.

Separately, Cavusoglu held a phone conversation with Bujar Osmani, foreign minister of North Macedonia, on Friday. The two officials addressed bilateral relations, according to diplomatic sources.

According to sources, the top Turkish diplomat also held a phone conversation with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg. The two officials exchanged views on current issues including developments in Libya ahead of the NATO Foreign Ministers Summit.