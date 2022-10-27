Turkish, Israeli defense ministers meet in Ankara for talks

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar met with his Israeli counterpart Benny Gantz for talks in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday.

Akar and Gantz held a one-on-one meeting and gathered with delegations to discuss bilateral relations and security issues.

Gantz's visit to Türkiye is the first by an Israeli defense minister in over a decade.

Türkiye and Israel have been taking steps to normalize their strained relations for the past two years, and in August, the countries agreed to restore full diplomatic ties and reappoint ambassadors and consuls general after a four-year hiatus.

Ahead of his meeting with Akar, Gantz paid his respects to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Turkish Republic, at his mausoleum Anitkabir.