Turkish parliament speaker congratulates Kenya on its Republic Day

Turkey’s parliament speaker on Sunday congratulated Kenya on its Republic Day.

Mustafa Sentop stated in separate letters to Kenyan National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and Senate Speaker Kenneth Makelo Lusaka that Turkey values the strengthening of its relations with Kenya in all areas.

Inter-parliamentary visits, which both sides can improve through joint efforts, will surely help strengthen these relations, he added.

In the letters, he also expressed his congratulations to Kenyans on the occasion of their Republic Day, which is also their Independence Day, on behalf of members of Turkey's parliament.

Kenya celebrates their national day on Dec. 12, which commemorates Kenya's admission to the Commonwealth as a republic in 1964.

Kenya got independence from Great Britain on the same day in 1963.