Turkish president receives Israeli defense chief for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday received Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz for talks in the capital Ankara.

The Turkish presidency gave no further details about the closed-door meeting, which was held at the presidential complex.

Earlier, Gantz met with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar to discuss bilateral relations and security issues.

Türkiye and Israel have been taking steps to normalize the strained relations for the past two years, and in August, the countries agreed to restore full diplomatic ties and reappoint ambassadors and consuls general after a four-year hiatus.