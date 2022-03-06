Turkish president tells Putin of readiness to help solve Russia-Ukraine war by 'peaceful means'

In a Sunday phone call, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and what to do to solve the issue.

Turkiye is ready to help resolve the situation by “peaceful means” as soon as possible, Erdogan told Putin.

“A cease-fire would not only resolve humanitarian concerns but also give an opportunity to find a political solution,” he stated.

Turkiye is in contact with the Ukrainian side and other countries, he said, adding that it “will continue efforts for comprehensive negotiations.”

At least 351 civilians, including 22 children and 41 women, have been killed and 707 others injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war in the Eastern European country on Feb. 24, according to UN figures, with the real toll feared to be higher.

More than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.

The Russian attacks have been met by an outcry from the international community, with the EU, Britain, and US, among others, implementing a range of economic sanctions on Moscow.