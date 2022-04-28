Turkish president to visit Saudi Arabia this week

Turkiye’s president will pay a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia this week, the Turkish Presidency said in a statement Thursday.

“President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Saudi Arabia on 28-29 April 2022, upon the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia,” said the statement.

Relations between Turkiye and Saudi Arabia “will be reviewed in all aspects and the possibilities of developing cooperation will be discussed,” the presidency said.

“During the meetings, views will be exchanged on regional and international issues as well as bilateral relations,” it added.