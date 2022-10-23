Turkish, Russian defense ministers discuss regional security, Ukraine war

In a phone call on Sunday, Turkish and Russian defense ministers discussed bilateral and regional defense and security issues, authorities said.

According to the Turkish National Defense Ministry, Hulusi Akar told his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu that Türkiye is ready to do its part for a cease-fire in the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as peace and stability in the region.

The defense chiefs exchanged views on being "careful and cautious about provocations" that would worsen the security in the region, and agreed to work in coordination regarding such issues, a ministry statement said.

Earlier on Sunday, Shoigu held a phone call with his French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu, discussing the situation in Ukraine.

Shoigu conveyed his French counterpart their concerns on "possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a dirty bomb," according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Dirty bomb or radiological dispersal device is a type of speculative radiological weapon that combines radioactive material with conventional explosives. The purpose of the weapon is to contaminate the area around the dispersal agent/conventional explosion with radioactive material, serving primarily as an area denial device against civilians.