Turkish, Spanish defense chiefs hold phone call over bilateral issues

The Turkish defense minister and his Spanish counterpart discussed bilateral relations in a phone call on Wednesday.

According to a statement by the Turkish National Defense Ministry, the conversation between Hulusi Akar and Margarita Robles Fernandez was "positive" and "constructive."

Besides matters related to the EU and NATO, the two ministers discussed regional defense and security issues, including Afghanistan, and cooperation in the defense industry.

Later in the day, Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Yasar Guler also spoke to Rob Bauer, the head of NATO Military Committee, over the phone.

The two discussed current developments, the Turkish Armed Forces said on Twitter.

AA