Turkish, Ukrainian foreign ministers discuss latest developments about Russia-Ukraine war

Ukrainian and Turkish foreign ministers in a phone call on Saturday discussed the latest developments about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Dmytro Kuleba also conveyed condolences to Mevlut Cavusoglu over a blast at a coal mine in Türkiye's northern Bartin province that killed at least 40 miners, according to Turkish diplomatic sources, who did not want to be named due to media restrictions.

Dozens of miners have been trapped underground since around 6.15 p.m. local time (1515GMT) on Friday.

This week, Russian forces launched new missile strikes in Ukraine following an attack on a strategic bridge linking Russia to Crimea, which it illegally annexed in 2014, drawing widespread international condemnation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the latest strikes were in response to explosions on the Kerch Bridge, and other "terrorist attacks" carried out by Ukraine's intelligence.