Türkiye 'concerned' as Taliban ban Afghan women from university education

Türkiye on Wednesday voiced concern about the Taliban's decision to ban women from attending universities in Afghanistan.

"We are saddened and concerned about the ban on education for female students in higher education in Afghanistan," the Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

It emphasized that education is a fundamental human right that all should benefit from without discrimination on the basis of equality, and no one should be deprived of it.

The ministry called on Afghan authorities to review the decision and take necessary steps about it.

The Taliban's Higher Education Ministry announced the ban on women's university education with immediate effect Tuesday and until further notice, further excluding women from public life.