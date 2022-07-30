Türkiye expresses concerns over Germany's counter-terrorism efforts, expects concrete steps

Türkiye on Friday voiced concerns over Germany's counter-terrorism efforts and said it expects concrete steps.

"We see an increase in (terrorist) PKK activities in Germany, and have conveyed Türkiye's concerns ... we expect concrete action," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a joint press conference with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Istanbul.

Cavusoglu said Türkiye expects its allies to support its anti-terror efforts rather than just saying "we understand your concerns."

Türkiye expects the European Union to lift political obstacles for its membership in the bloc, Cavusoglu said, and also conveyed Ankara's apprehensions over rising xenophobia and Islamophobia in Europe.

He urged Germany to be wary of provocations and propaganda by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, stressing for the need for a balanced stance.

Arguing that Germany lost its impartiality, Cavusgolu said: "Germany should keep its balanced attitude regarding the Aegean and East Mediterranean."

The Turkish minister said that turning a blind eye to Greece's human rights abuses is violation of international law.

"Greece's pushbacks, leaving people to die does not amount to protecting EU borders. It is inhumane to turn a blind eye ... I would've respected if the minister (Baerbock) mentioned about European Convention on Human Rights' decisions that have not been implemented in Greece for 14 years (on Turkish minority)," Cavusoglu said.

The top Turkish diplomat also criticized Greek militarization of Eastern Aegean islands, and lambasted Germany for siding with Athens "just because it is an EU member."

German Foreign Minister Baerbock acknowledged the PKK threat, appreciated Türkiye for hosting millions of Syrian refugees and called the recent grain export deal it reached with Ukraine, Russia, and the UN as "great success."