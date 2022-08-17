Türkiye, Israel agree to reappoint ambassadors

Türkiye and Israel will mutually reappoint ambassadors, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced on Wednesday.

"The steps we would take to normalize relations includes mutually reappointing of ambassadors. At the news conference we held with (Israeli Prime Minister Yair) Lapid in this hall, we made a statement that we started the work on the appointment of ambassadors.

"As a result of these efforts, such a positive step came from Israel. Of course, we, as Türkiye, have decided to appoint an ambassador to Israel, to Tel Aviv," Cavusoglu told a news conference with his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubaev.

Cavusoglu said the process will begin after both the countries present the names of the ambassadors.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid also announced that the two states decided to restore full diplomatic ties and reappoint ambassadors and consuls general.

"The resumption of relations with Türkiye is an important asset for regional stability and very important economic news for the citizens of Israel," Lapid added.

In May, Cavusoglu visited Israel, a first by a Turkish foreign minister in 15 years.