Turkiye making efforts for cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine

Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone talk on Saturday to discuss the Russian attack on Ukraine.

According to a statement by the Presidency of Turkiye, Erdogan told Zelenskyy that Ankara was making efforts for a cease-fire to avoid any further loss of life.

The Turkish president expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in Ukraine, and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the military intervention on Thursday, days after recognizing two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine.