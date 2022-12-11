Türkiye, Russia can export other goods via grain corridor: President Erdogan

Ankara and Moscow can start working on the export of different food products and gradually other commodities through the grain corridor, the Turkish president told his Russian counterpart on Sunday.

In a phone call with Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said over 13 million tons of grain have reached those in need through joint efforts so far under the Black Sea grain export deal, according to a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdogan also expressed his sincere wishes to Putin for an end to the Moscow-Kyiv war "as soon as possible."

Türkiye has been internationally praised for its mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, which led to the resumption of the July 22 grain deal. Ankara has repeatedly called on Kyiv and Moscow to end the war that started in February.

On July 22, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a landmark agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which had been paused due to war. Days before its scheduled expiration, the landmark grain deal was extended for another 120 days, beginning on Nov. 19.

'It is important to clear terrorist from Türkiye's Syria border'

Not only the Black Sea grain export deal, but also bilateral relations, energy, and the fight against terrorism were on the agenda during the phone call between the leaders.

Erdogan told Putin that the PKK/YPG/PYD terror group continues its separatist activities in northern Syria and terrorist attacks targeting Türkiye.

It's important to clear Türkiye's Syria border of PKK/YPG terrorists up to a depth of at least 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) under the 2019 Sochi deal, Erdogan said.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian branch.