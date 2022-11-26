Türkiye says normalization with Egypt continues

Türkiye and Egypt are maintaining contacts for normalization of bilateral ties, the Turkish vice president said on Friday.

"The attitude that prioritizes our country's cooperation in the region has resulted in a new era in bilateral relations with the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Israel. Our contacts with Egypt for the normalization of ties continue within the framework of the common will and mutual interests of both sides, and respect,” Fuat Oktay told Turkish parliament during budget talks.

Just as Türkiye makes the strongest contribution to Azerbaijan's war with Armenia, it will continue to follow whichever path is in favor of the nation on the table and the field, he said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shook hands and chatted with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the two met in the Qatari capital on Sunday on the sidelines of the opening of the 2022 World Cup.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt are maintained at the level of charges d’affaires on both sides since Egypt's 2013 military coup which overthrew late President Mohammed Morsi.