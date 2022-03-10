Turkiye says Russia-Ukraine negotiating to sign 'comprehensive peace agreement'

Russia and Ukraine are having talks to sign a "comprehensive peace agreement," the Turkish foreign minister said on Thursday after a three-way meeting amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

"There are a lot of topics which Russia and Ukraine are discussing, including neutrality, and the signing of a comprehensive peace treaty is also on the table,” Mevlut Cavusoglu told a news conference in Antalya on Turkiye's Mediterranean coast following a meeting with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts.

He said the meeting was not held in an "easy environment" and "a miracle should not be expected from such meetings."

During the talks, Turkiye stressed that humanitarian corridors in Ukraine should be kept open without any obstacles, Cavusoglu said.

He pointed out that Russia and Ukraine have met for the first time at the ministerial level since the war started on Feb. 24.

The top diplomats also discussed a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy, Cavusoglu said.