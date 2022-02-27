Turkiye set to implement provisions of Montreux Convention

Turkiye will implement provisions of the Montreux Convention in a transparent manner as the situation in Ukraine constitutes a "war," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.

The convention dating back to 1936 gives Turkiye control of its straits and authority to regulate the transit of naval warships.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in Ukraine on Thursday, days after recognizing two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine. He claimed that Moscow had no plan to occupy its neighbor, but wanted to “demilitarize” and “denazify” Ukraine.

Western powers imposed financial sanctions on Moscow as a result, and decided to supply Ukraine with weapons.

At least 368,000 Ukrainians have fled the country since the beginning of the attack, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

Güncelleme Tarihi: 27 Şubat 2022, 20:34