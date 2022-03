War has no winner, and losers are innocent civilians, says Turkiye's foreign minister after tripartite meeting with Russian, Ukrainian counterparts.

Turkiye stressed that humanitarian corridors in Ukraine should be kept open without any obstacles, says Foreign Minister Cavusoglu.

Both sides, Russia and Ukraine, asked for Turkiye to join them at negotiating table on eve of Antalya Diplomacy Forum, says Turkish foreign minister.

Russia, Ukraine have met for 1st time at ministerial level since war started, says Turkish foreign minister.



One agenda of tripartite meeting was to arrange meeting between Russia's President Putin and Ukraine's President Zelenskyy, Turkish foreign minister says.

Güncelleme Tarihi: 10 Mart 2022, 16:46