Türkiye tells US it lost its balance in Greece, Cyprus issue: Foreign minister

The US has lost its balanced policy in issues related to Greece and Cyprus dispute, as Washington's weapons supplies to Athens is a "clear indication" of this, the Turkish foreign minister said on Thursday.

Türkiye has "clearly told the US that they are disrupting their balance (policy) on Greece and Cyprus," Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters at an end-of-year press briefing in the capital Ankara.

"The fact that they have given so many weapons to Greece is a clear indication that they have lost this balance," he said.

Turkish politicians had pointed to the lifting of the embargo as evidence that the US had abandoned its policy of “balance” between the Greek Cypriot administration and its neighbor on the island, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which remains under international embargoes.

On Syria crisis, Cavusoglu said the Constitutional Commission meeting and Astana talks have not progressed as desired due to Assad regime's resistance.

Urging the Syrian regime and the opposition to reconcile, Cavusoglu said Türkiye is "the guarantor of the Syrian opposition."

"We do not act against the rights of the Syrian opposition, in fact, we continue our talks with aims to contribute to the consensus on a roadmap they would want.

"Assad regime wants Syrians to return home. It is important for them to return safely," he added.

Support to PKK terror group's violent protests in Paris 'unacceptable'

On "black propaganda" against Türkiye amid violent protests in the French capital, Cavusoglu said Ankara has told Paris that it is "unacceptable" that some French politicians have supported and participated in the violent protests of the terrorist PKK members and its supporters.

The Paris protests have shown "that the terrorist organization that you (France) tried to support for years under the cover of supporting Kurdish people, showed what the terror group could do to the host countries at the slightest opportunity."

Last Friday, after a gunman opened fire in Enghien Street, killing at least three people and wounding three others, supporters of the PKK terror group soon amassed in the area.

In the ensuing protests on Friday and Saturday, they perpetrated acts of violence and clashed with the police, with 31 injured, along with one protester. Police placed 11 people in custody.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the EU, and US, and is responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Though officially recognized as terror group, last week’s violence highlighted how the PKK openly maintains a dangerous foothold in Europe.