Türkiye tells US it will continue to fight terrorists in Syria

Türkiye will continue to fight terrorists in Syria, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday in a phone call with his US counterpart.

Discussing the latest developments in Syria with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Cavusoglu emphasized that Türkiye's fight against terrorism will continue with determination, according to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The two also exchanged views on the latest developments in Ukraine, particularly the implementation of the grain deal.

Cavusoglu and Blinken also discussed NATO enlargement and Ankara's F-16 procurement process as well as bilateral visits in the coming period.

Blinken said in a Twitter post that he had a "good call" with his Turkish counterpart, adding he was "grateful for Turkish efforts to get the life-saving Black Sea Grain Initiative swiftly renewed."

"I look forward to continued discussions on Northeast Syria and NATO's response to Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine," he added.