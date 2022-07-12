Türkiye to host meeting with Russia, Ukraine, UN on shipment of grain

Military delegations from Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine and UN officials will come together in Istanbul on Wednesday to discuss shipment of Ukrainian grain stuck due blockade of Black Sea ports, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday.

Akar said a delegation from the Turkish Defense Ministry earlier visited Moscow and Kyiv to discuss the issue, which has led to a global food crisis.

He added that the meetings had yielded positive results so far.

Russia, which began what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24, denies responsibility for the food crisis and blames Western sanctions for shortage and a subsequent rise in global food prices.