Türkiye, UAE will show rise of East to world, says official

Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are taking joint steps in several areas to enhance their friendship, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Friday.

"We have many joint steps and many successful initiatives in the fields of trade, industry, technology, agriculture, and tourism. Hopefully, we will show the rise of the East to the whole world together. Our rise will be in the name of friendship," Soylu said at a reception to mark the 51st National Day of the UAE.

Soylu said 2023 will be the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"2023 is the 100th anniversary of our (Turkish) Republic and our year of pride ... I hope we will celebrate both the 50th anniversary and Türkiye's centennial together," he added.

For his part, UAE Ambassador Saeed Thani al-Dhaheri said relations between the two countries have inaugurated a new era of partnership and constructive cooperation based on achieving common interests and stimulating mutual economic growth.

He added that political, economic, industrial, cultural relations have grown deeper after the signing of agreements earlier this year.

In February, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid a two-day visit to the UAE to discuss bilateral relations, regional issues, and to deepen cooperation. During the visit, many agreements were signed to boost relations.