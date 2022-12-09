'We ended threat of poverty' through Istanbul grain deal: Ukraine's president

Through the landmark deal this summer unblocking grain exports and staving off a food crisis, Ukraine along with Türkiye and the UN put "an end to threat of poverty," said the Ukrainian president on Friday.

Addressing the 6th TRT World Forum in Istanbul via video message, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the food crisis as a result of the Ukraine war was felt worldwide.

"The food crisis that happened this year led to instabilities in the global market. Different countries felt the negative ramifications of the food crisis, starting with some African and Asian countries," he added.

He also welcomed the efforts of Ukrainian soldiers to keep the nation’s ports on the Black Sea open.

"Our brave soldiers fought against Russia, and thanks to our diplomacy, we made sure that deliveries continued from three ports located on the Black Sea," he said.

This accomplishment is thanks to the joint efforts of Türkiye, Ukraine, and the UN, the president said, and added: "We put an end to the threat of poverty as we are indeed advocating for our rights and our interests."

On the Ukrainian formula to end "Russian aggression” in the ongoing war, he said: "Ukraine advocated for international law for the solution to problems."

The grain deal played an "exemplary role" in this regard, Zelenskyy said, and added: "In the grain deal, we have also witnessed the leadership of Türkiye."

Under the deal reached in July by Türkiye and the UN, exports of millions of tons of grain were unblocked amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The deal was recently extended for six months.