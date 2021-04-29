Apple income more than doubles, sales rise 54% in Q1

US technology firm Apple saw its income more than double and total sales increase 54% in the first quarter of 2021, according to financial results statement released Wednesday.

Net income rose to $23.6 billion in the January-March period, up nearly 111% from $11.2 billion in the same period of last year.

Total net sales came at almost $89.6 billion, which were up almost 54% from $58.3 billion during the period.

CEO Tim Cook said the company is in a period of "sweeping innovation" across its product lineup, in addition to renewable energy.

"That certainly begins with products like the all-new iMac and iPad Pro, but it extends to efforts like the 8 gigawatts of new clean energy we’ll help bring onto the grid and our $430 billion investment in the United States over the next 5 years," he wrote in the statement.

The Cupertino-based firm saw net sales from Mac computers reach $9.1 billion in the first three months of the year – up 72% from $ 5.3 billion year-on-year.

Its iPad tablet sales rose 77% to $7.8 billion from $4.4 billion during that period.

But it was the iPhone smartphone sales the firm generated the most income, which climbed 66% to $47.9 billion from $28.9 billion.

AA