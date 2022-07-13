China's exports jump 17.9% in June

China's exports grew 17.9% year-on-year in June, thanks to the easing of coronavirus measures, according to data by the General Administration of Customs on Wednesday.

The figure, beating the market forecast of 12%, was the largest rise seen in the last five months.

The country's imports increased at a slower pace in June, up 1% from the same month of last year compared to a 4.1% hike a month ago.

China’s trade balance saw a surplus of $97.9 billion in June versus a $78.76 billion surplus in May.