Europe to see lower growth, higher inflation due to war: ECB Survey

Forecasters cite ongoing war in Ukraine as main factor behind macroeconomic revisions, says European Central Bank.

Europe is expected to see lower economic growth and higher inflation due to Russia's ongoing war on Ukraine, now in its eight week, according to a survey released by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Friday.

Respondents revised up their inflation expectations to 6% and 2.4%, for 2022 and 2023, respectively, said the ECB Survey of Professional Forecasters for the second quarter of 2022.

The previous estimates for inflation were 3% for this year and 1.8% for next year.

Economic growth forecasts were lowered to 2.9% for 2022 and 2.3% for 2023. The previous expectations stood at 4.2% and 2.7%, respectively.

"Forecasters cite war in Ukraine as main factor behind macroeconomic forecast revisions," the ECB said in a statement.

"According to respondents, these revisions mainly reflect indirect effects from higher energy and food prices and effects from supply chain disruptions," according to the survey.

Hüseyin Demir

Hüseyin Demir

Editör

