German producer prices remain at record-high 45.8% in September

Producer prices rose by a record 45.8% year-on-year in Germany last month, the country's federal statistical body announced Thursday.

Producer inflation posted another all-time high since data began being collected in 1949 after the same rate was recorded in August, Destatis noted. In July, it had been 37.2%.

On a monthly basis, prices increased by 2.3% in September, which was 7.9% in the previous month.

The energy sector continued to be the main contributor to the high inflation, rising 132.2% on a yearly basis.

Natural gas prices rose 192.4% and electricity by 158.3% over the same period.