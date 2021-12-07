Global banking regulations to tighten in 2022: Fitch

Global banking regulations are expected to gradually tighten in 2022 due to expectations of a continued return to pre-pandemic norms, global rating agency Fitch Ratings said in a statement on Monday.

Fitch said it expects the reintroduction of macroprudential policies, which are financial policies aimed at ensuring the stability of the financial system.

The agency advised supervisors to focus on risks surrounding cyber security, climate change, and cryptocurrencies.

"For many developing markets, macroprudential policies linked to financial stability risks, and adherence to supranational requirements will continue to be the main determinant of regulatory reform agendas," it said.