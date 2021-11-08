Global markets to focus on Fed chief's speech amid quiet data agenda

After a record-setting week driven by high risk appetite, global market sentiments will follow the US Federal Reserve chairman’s speech on Monday.

Jerome Powell will deliver the opening remarks at the Gender and the Economy Conference being virtually hosted by the Fed.

Analysts said comments from top central bank officials of developed countries, as well as inflation figures from the US and Germany, will be decisive in determining the direction of markets this week.

Euro area industrial production data will be also monitored this week.

It will be relatively quiet on the global data front on Monday as no major statistics are due to be released.