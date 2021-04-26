Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble to start on May 26

Hong Kong and Singapore on Monday announced to start a quarantine-free air travel bubble from next month, according to media reports.

Residents will be allowed to travel between Hong Kong and Singapore from May 26, on designated flights, without the need to quarantine, Radio and Television Hong Kong (RTHK) reported.

Travelers from both sides will have to present a negative COVID-19 test while Hong Kong residents would also require to fully vaccinate before flying to Singapore.

“The purpose of asking Hong Kong residents to get vaccinated prior to joining the scheme is to protect their own health,” said Hong Kong’s Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau.

Hong Kong and Singapore will start two flights daily – one in each direction with 200 passengers – and the number of flights will be increased to four from June 10, according to RTHK.

Hong Kong has so far reported 11,736 COVID-19 cases, including 209 death and 11,354, while Singapore has recorded a total of 61,006 cases, with 30 fatalities and 60,662 recoveries.

