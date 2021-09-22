Nearly 95,900 vehicles registered in Turkey in August

A total of 95,896 first- and second-hand vehicles were registered in August, the Turkish Statistical Institution said on Wednesday.

The number of road motor vehicle registrations in Turkey slipped 7.7% on an annual basis, TurkStat said in a statement.

Compared to the previous month, motor vehicle registrations fell 18%.

The total number of road motor vehicles registered to the traffic reached nearly 24.9 million by the end of August, TurkStat said.

This August, automobiles accounted for most new registrations – 48.2% – while motorcycles accounted for 30.6%. Small trucks represented 13.8%.

In terms of distribution of model brands for new registered cars in the month, 13.1% were Fiat; 10.7% Renault, and 8.9% Hyundai.

AA