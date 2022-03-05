PayPal shuts down services in protest of war

Online payment platform PayPal on Saturday suspended its services in Russia, citing the war in Ukraine.

According to Russian state-owned news agency Tass, PayPal CEO Dan Schulman said: "The company stands with the international community in condemning the military operation in Ukraine."

Many countries, especially EU members and the US, have announced sanctions on the Russian economy, and major companies have also halted their services in the country, including Volkswagen, IKEA, H&M, and Siemens.

According to UN figures, at least 331 civilians have been killed and 675 injured in Ukraine since the start of the war on Feb. 24.

More than 1.2 million people have also fled to neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.