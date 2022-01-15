PCR tests no longer required for Turkish Airlines domestic flights

Passengers no longer need to submit negative PCR test results for domestic flights on Turkish Airlines, the company said on Saturday.

The condition has been removed “in line with the decision taken by competent authorities,” Bilal Eksi, general manager of the national flag carrier, said on Twitter.

“Submitting the HES Code will be sufficient,” he added, referring to Turkiye’s coronavirus contact tracing system.

His statement followed a new notification by Turkiye’s Interior Ministry declaring that unvaccinated people and those not fully vaccinated will no longer have to present PCR test results to access transport facilities, public events, workplaces and schools.

