Russian energy-dependent Europe relies on 881 gas-fired power plants for 25% of its power

Natural gas power plants generate nearly 200 gigawatts of the total installed capacity of 950 gigawatts in Europe, according to data compiled by the Anadolu Agency from international sources.

The number of natural gas power plants on the European continent is calculated as approximately 881, out of which Germany ranks first with around 180.

Italy follows with 143 plants, the Netherlands with 83 plants, and Spain and the UK each with 81 plants.

Italy's natural gas installed power totals 40 gigawatts. Installed power in Germany from natural gas power plants amounts to approximately 31 gigawatts, followed by the UK with an installed power close to the same levels.

Spain has an installed capacity of 29 gigawatts and capacity in the Netherlands amounts to 18 gigawatts.

Estonia ranks the lowest with only 173 megawatts.

Europe produces 20% of its electricity from coal, 13% from nuclear power plants, 25% from natural gas, and 18% from renewable energy.

Europe purchases 40% of its gas from Russia, 24% from Norway and 11% from Algeria.

The As Pontes natural gas power plant, located in the northwest of Spain, is one of the largest-capacity power plants in Europe, generating 2,324 megawatts. It can also run on coal.

The highest-capacity plant running on natural gas alone was the 1,180-megawatt Peterhead plant in the UK.

The power plant with the highest installed capacity in Germany is the Emsland plant with 887 megawatts. This is followed by Irsching with 846 megawatts and Knapsack with 800 megawatts.

Norway, despite not having any power plants, is an important gas hub for Europe with 23 pipelines and 8 LNG terminals for distribution.

The approximate number of power plants in European countries is listed as follows:

1- Germany - 180 power plants

2- Italy - 143 power plants

3- Netherlands - 83 power plants

4- Spain - 81 power plants

5- UK - 81 power plants

6- Romania - 30 power plants

7- Belgium - 25 power plants

8- France - 23 power plants - It uses nuclear energy intensively

9- Hungary - 18 power plants

10- Greece - 13 power plants

11- Austria - 12 power plants

12- Poland - 11 power plants - Coal is used extensively

13- Bulgaria - 8 power plants

14- Slovenia - 8 power plants

15- Finland - 7 power plants

16- Sweden - 4 power plants

17- Czechia - 5 power plants

18- Slovakia - 4 power plants

19- Lithuania - 4 power plants

20- Latvia - 3 power plants

21- Estonia – one power plant

The top 10 power plants with the highest natural gas installed capacity in Europe are listed as follows:

1- As Pontes Power Plant - Spain – 2,324 megawatts

2- Peterhead Power Plant - UK – 1,180 megawatts

3- Spalding Power Plant - UK - 950 megawatts

4- Carrington Power Plant - UK - 910 megawatts

5- Langage Power Plant - UK - 905 megawatts

6- Montalto Di Castro Power Plant - Italy - 900 megawatts

7- Emsland Power Plant - Germany - 887 megawatts

8- Simeri Crichi Power Plant - Italy - 885 megawatts

9- Besos 5 Power Plant - Spain - 859 megawatts

10- Petrom Brazi Power Plant - Romania - 850 megawatts