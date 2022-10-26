Russian president extends ban on int'l trading of some categories of goods till 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday extended the ban on imports to and exports from Russia of some categories of goods till 2023.

The relevant decree, published on the official portal for state documents, reconfirms the government's authority to draft a list of goods that fall under the ban.

The decree reserves the government's authority to determine the list of countries with which trade will be restricted.

At the same time, the import and export of goods intended for personal use are not prohibited.