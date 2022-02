Russian markets on Monday posted negative signals amid tensions over Ukraine and the possibility of an armed conflict.

After ending last week at over 3,400 points, the MOEX Russia index hit 3,125 points for the daily low on Monday.

The index was around 3,180 points at 1325GMT.

Meanwhile, the US dollar/Russian ruble exchange rate stood at 78.5 after it hit 76.3 earlier Monday.

Earlier this month, the rate topped 79.