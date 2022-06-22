Russian, Turkish military hold meeting on grain export from Ukraine's port

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday Russian and Turkish military officials met in Moscow to discuss the safe exit of Turkish merchant ships and grain export from Ukrainian ports.

According to a ministry statement, the sides also discussed on Tuesday approaches to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea.

"On June 21, negotiations between the delegations of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey took place in Moscow.

"The parties discussed the issues of safe exit of Turkish merchant ships and grain export from Ukrainian ports, as well as approaches to ensuring safe navigation in the Black Sea," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the delegations of Russia and Türkiye stressed the importance of cooperation in a bilateral format, which allowed for the exit from the Port of Mariupol, including the Turkish cargo ship Azov Concord.

The sides reached an agreement to continue consultations, it said.