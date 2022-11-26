Tesla recalls almost 67,700 vehicles in China due to software issues

American electric carmaker Tesla is recalling 67,698 vehicles in China due to software issues, Chinese state media said on Friday.

According to China's State Administration for Market Regulation, the recall includes Tesla's Model S and Model X vehicles produced between Sept. 25, 2013 and Nov. 21, 2020, reported Xinhua News Agency.

China's top market watchdog said the vehicles' battery management mistakenly issue warnings such as "maintenance required" and "safe parking" on their screen, which may cause cutting off power and lead to unintended collisions in some cases.

The electric car manufacturer will provide free software updates on the recalled vehicles.

Tesla in April recalled almost 128,000 vehicles of Model 3 in China due to semiconductor issues that could potentially lead to collisions.

In September, Tesla sold 83,135 vehicles in the country, breaking the monthly record of the company's factory in Shanghai, according to China's Passenger Car Association.