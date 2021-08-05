Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at Thursday's open

Turkey’s benchmark stock index opened at 1,409.05 points on Thursday, falling 4.75 points, or 0.34%, from the previous close.

At Wednesday's close, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index was up 0.35% to 1,413.80 points, with a daily trading volume of 14.26 billion Turkish liras ($1.69 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate increased to 8.5500 as of 9:34 a.m. local time (0634GMT) on Thursday, up from 8.4400 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 10.1390 from 10.0400, while one British pound traded for 11.9160 Turkish liras versus 11.7700 at the previous close.

One barrel of Brent crude oil was trading at $70.23 as of 10.13 a.m. local time (0713GMT).

