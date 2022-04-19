Turkish Airlines, Brazilian carrier GOL sign deal

Turkish Airlines has signed a codeshare agreement with Brazil's budget airline GOL Linhas Aereas to expand destinations.

Through the deal, passengers will be able to purchase tickets to destinations in Brazil from flights departing from Istanbul and many other airports in Asia, the Middle East, Far East and Africa, Turkiye's national flag carrier said in a statement.

Passengers will also acquire connections with the entire network operated by GOL in the Brazilian territory and to Asuncion, Santiago, Montevideo and Lima.

Currently, Turkish Airlines operates seven daily flights to GRU Airport, Sao Paulo's international airport.

Moreover, the two airlines also have inked a Frequent Flyer Program (FFP) Agreement, enabling members of Turkish Airlines' loyalty program Miles&Smiles and Brazil's GOL to be able to earn and redeem miles on flights operated by both carriers.

Bilal Eksi, Turkish Airlines CEO, said the deals also aim to contribute to the commercial ties between Brazil and Turkiye.

Paulo Kakinoff, GOL CEO, said this will be another opportunity for the world to discover the beauties of Brazil.